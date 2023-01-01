Skip to main content

The future is here.

Ride with Waymo One

The world’s first autonomous ride-hailing service, available 24/7 to the public now.

Sign up for updates to get the latest on Waymo, our technology, and where we’re headed next.

Sign up
How it works

Hail the future, today

01

Download the Waymo One app

Download the app and create an account to get started
iPhone with the user interface for hailing a Waymo One ride
  • Download Waymo One app from App Store
  • Download Waymo One app from Google Play store

02

Tell us where you want to go

Choose your destination and we’ll select the safest spots to pick you up and drop you off.
  • Front-on view of Waymo fully autonomous vehicle
  • Front-on view of Waymo fully autonomous vehicle

03

Hop in the vehicle

Up to four passengers can ride at a time. We’ll let you know when your car is ready. Unlock the door with the app and buckle up.
Woman hailing a ride from her phone, entering the Waymo vehicle, and buckling up.

04

Enjoy the ride!

Hit “Start Ride” and follow along with what the Waymo Driver sees and the route it’s taking on the passenger screen.
Woman tapping

Why they ride with Waymo

The fact that Waymo provides convenience, prioritizes safety, and is committed to sustainability makes it by far my favorite mode of transportation.
Learn why Eva chooses Waymo One

Eva, San Francisco

An experience second to none

Reclaim your commute

Waymo One gives you your own personal space to focus on more meaningful things. You can rely on a consistent and familiar experience to reclaim commuting time and eliminate the stresses of driving.
Waymo One rider

A better way to get there

Elevate the way you move through life with a service built to make travel relaxing and comfortable.

  • Our fully-electric fleet of Jaguar I-PACEs feature spacious interiors that are meticulously cleaned on a daily basis. 

    Team cleaning Waymo vehicle

  • Easily identify your car by choosing two unique letters from the app that will appear on your car at pick up.

    • Image series showing woman on phone, the app screen where you can alter the letters on the vehicle, and the roof pod of the self-driving vehicle where the letters appear.
    • Image series showing woman on phone, the app screen where you can alter the letters on the vehicle, and the roof pod of the self-driving vehicle where the letters appear.

  • Add stops or change your destination at any time.

    Graphic design showing a vehicle route

  • Adjust temperature to exactly your liking. 

    Woman adjusting the temperature up and down from the center console.

  • Play your favorite music or podcasts from the in-car screen or from your phone.

    Center console showing the music selection screen

Safe

Never tired, never distracted™

With billions of miles driven and billions more to come, the Waymo Driver is The World’s Most Experienced Driver™. Need assistance during your ride? Rider Support is just a tap away.
Waymo vehicle with superimposed visualization of lidar data
Meet the Waymo Driver

Rides made simple.